Build, explore Ann Arbor on Minecraft with Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Just because you can’t leave your house doesn’t mean you can’t explore Ann Arbor.

Through Minecraft, the Ann Arbor District Library is encouraging patrons to build their own homes and explore their favorite places and spaces around Ann Arbor.

On a flat map of the Ann Arbor area, creators can add their blocky buildings or homes and look at the creations of others. Most of the downtown Ann Arbor area on the server was created by Jan Wolter, who died in 2015. His work has been preserved and protected through the server.

Parts of downtown are in a protected zone so they cannot be edited unless by registered builders, a status that can be requested by builders who make a sample building on the map and send an email to minecraft@aadl.org.

Learn more about the Minecraft server here or observe from afar without playing here.

Minecraft is an online sandbox game where players can make, modifying or destroy their environment. They can build structures from individual buildings or roads to entire cities among other features.

