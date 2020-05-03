Fight off boredom with these four fun things around Ann Arbor this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s easy to be bored when stuck inside. Try these four creative challenges from Ann Arbor organizations to get your creative juices flowing.

Draw a wild Kooky Kreature with a mismatched head, body and legs to join the Ann Arbor Summer Festival in a community-wide collaborative drawing project.

Lacking inspiration? Maybe your Kreature features an elephant head with butterfly wings and cat paws? Maybe it has a snake-like body with an eagle head and tentacles for feet? Use the Kooky Kreature guide on the A2SF Kooky Kreate website to help make your creation.

Submissions of creatures can be emailed to kookykreatures@a2sf.org until May 8. Winners will be announced May 15 and will receive a prize.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art and 826Michigan, an Ann Arbor-based nonprofit, have issued a challenge: Help entertain the mysterious Dr. H Blotch. This week, while in Antarctica, Dr. Blotch wants to make a series of short films and needs the help of writers to help make his scripts.

Write scripts for two characters based on these portraits. See the full prompt and some writing resources on the challenge website.

Find previous Dr. Blotch writing challenges here.

Help crown a champion tree within Tree Town.

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Champion Tree competition by the City of Ann Arbor. Since 1995, the city’s Champion Tree program has identified the largest tree of different, non-invasive species within the city to increase awareness of how trees help the area economically and socially.

Champion trees are determined based on points given for their circumference, height and spread of their branches and foliages.

Learn more about the competition here or see an interactive Champion Tree website.

Join the community collaborative drawing challenge presented by FestiFools and the FOOLmoon community. Participants are encouraged to make square, black and white surrealist drawings and submit them to the #pixelmagicmoon challenge.

Drawings will go on the FestiFools Instagram account.

Find instructions for the challenge and a how-to video here.