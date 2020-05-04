Ann Arbor’s Kickshaw Theatre announces permanent closure

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s Kickshaw Theatre is closing after five seasons.

Founded in 2015, the nonpfrofit professional theatre operated in partnership with Actor’s Equity Association -- the labor union representing professional actors and stage managers.

The announcement to end operations was made following the decision to cancel the company’s last show of the season, “The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence,” slated for July 9-26 due to the current health crisis.

Founder and artistic director Lynn Lammers shared the following statement with the theater’s supporters in a letter over the weekend:

Kickshaw was a dreamy experiment, grounded by ethics. We looked for unusual plays to which we could apply bold and beautiful aesthetics. We looked for new ways to connect to the community and make our work matter. We believed in treating people well and in being careful stewards of the resources that all of you, our community, have been so generous to share with us. On all of these fronts, Kickshaw has been a resounding success. It’s simply reached the end of its lifecycle, and it’s time to move on. Right now, I’m looking back on all we’ve done with so much gratitude.

To see her full statement and farewell, visit www.kickshawtheatre.org.

