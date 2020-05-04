United Way of Washtenaw County completes third round of COVID-19 relief funding

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has awarded seven local organizations $115,000 in its third round of grant funding from its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

To date, UWWC has awarded 44 local organizations $772,455 in grants after reaching its $1 million fundraising goal. The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund was established as cases of coronavirus began to take hold in Michigan to help support critical community services during the pandemic.

Within five weeks of launching, donations from individual donors, local foundations and businesses helped United Way reach its $1 million goal. UWWC will continue to distribute grants until it reaches its fund cap.

Grant investments range from $10,000 to $20,000.

Notable grants from the third round of funding include Arbor Hospice, which is in need of PPE for clinical staff and Washtenaw Literacy to support GED prep and virtual literacy.

Once all funds have been distributed, United Way will close the COVID-19 Community Relief fund and focus on long-term recovery strategies as needs continue to arise within the community. According to UWWC, it is prioritizing grants to services located in 48197/98 zip codes and rural areas in order to benefit communities of color, low income individuals and to help nonprofits with rising staffing demands.

“United Way continues to provide equitable solutions in the communities we serve so that critical needs are being met,” Pam Smith, President and CEO of UWWC said in a statement. “We are listening to community groups feedback to drive decision.”

“When the chips are down, the United Way brings great insight into providing targeted and needed support in a way that ensures efficiency and effectiveness,” Amy Goodman, Executive Director of Washtenaw Literacy, said in a statement. “Washtenaw Literacy will multiply this support to impact scores of low-literate neighbors in our community who are faced with new challenges, including overseeing their own children’s education.”

For a full list of organizations that have received funding, visit uwwashtenaw.org/covid-19-response-and-impact.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!