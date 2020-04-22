United Way of Washtenaw County COVID-19 Relief Fund reaches $1M goal

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County announced that it has reached its goal of raising $1 million for its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The goal was made possible by donations from local businesses, individual donors and foundations. Lead gifts came from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation and the Song Foundation, which helped United Way achieve its goal within five weeks of launching.

Additional supporters of the fund include: Bank of Ann Arbor, the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Consumers Energy, DTE Foundation, Google, Huntington Bank, the James A. and Faith Knight Foundation, KeyBank, Laurie and Tim Wadhams, Meijer, NetScout, RTI, Speckhard-Knight Charitable Foundation and Toyota.

After UWWC distributes the $1 million in grants to help meet critical and emerging needs of the local community, it will close the fund and shift its focus to long term recovery strategies in the months ahead via the Community Recovery Fund.

“We understand the work has just begun,” Pam Smith, President and CEO of UWWC, said in a statement. “United Way is grateful to the donors who responded quickly and generously to create significant, equitable and meaningful impact.”