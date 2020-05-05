Ronald McDonald House offers healthcare workers quiet spot in C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Inside C.S. Mott Childen’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, the Mott House has been a place of respite for busy healthcare workers at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “House Within the Hospital” was created by Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor for the families of hospital patients; however, it is currently being used as a quiet spot for healthcare workers to recharge during their shifts.

Located on the 10 floor of C.S. Mott Childen’s Hospital, the Mott House has 12 bedrooms, private bathrooms, a sitting room and a kitchenette for doctors, nurses and hospital staff to use.

Mott House was opened to use for hospital staff after the number of non-COVID-19 patients decreased within the hospital system. The RMHCAA moved patient families to its “Main House” so as to make the hospital space available.

“During these times of uncertainty and crisis, I couldn’t be more humbled by our community partners who raised their hands to help the caregivers at CS Mott Children’s Hospital. Our wonderful partner, Ronald McDonald House Ann Arbor, was one of the first to step up to assist. Our priority is and will always be keeping our staff safe, said Luanne Thomas Ewald, the chief operating officer of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in a recent press release.

“When we opened the Regional Infectious Containment Unit to treat COVID-19 patients, the Ronald McDonald House converted the Mott House to a respite space for our physicians, nurses and care teams caring for COVID-19 patients. Many of our team members stayed at the Mott House for several weeks while caring for the most critically ill patients in our state.”

RMHCAA has been operating as a nonprofit organization since 1985. It has provided places to stay for over 26,000 families who have traveled into the Ann Arbor area to help care for a loved one within the hospital system.

