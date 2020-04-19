Michigan clinicians offer mental health resources to coronavirus frontline workers

Mental health professionals in Michigan are coming together to provide support and resources to frontline workers amid the escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pandemic is negatively affecting the mental health of most, according to behavioral science experts.

Long-term health effects will likely ripple across all age groups, including sleep disturbance, hypervigilance, PTSD, substance abuse, relapse and suicides, experts said. The pandemic’s impact on mental health could result in a 10-20% increase in demand for mental health services, according to officials.

Clinicians from Michigan are joining forces to help individuals through these crises, especially those who are still working every day during the pandemic.

MI Frontline Support (MIFS) is a new initiative organized by local clinicians to provide crisis- and coping-related resources to frontline workers in the state. MIFS creators have a loose definition of “frontline workers”, which includes health care workers and first responders as well as those working in grocery stores, delivery and mail services, the media and more.

Frontline workers can click here to access resources compiled by MIFS. Some resources include hotline numbers for immediate support, video group support sessions, links to meditative podcasts and more.

Clinicians within the group’s network are also sharing information and resources to prepare one another for assisting frontline workers.

Licensed clinicians can click here for resources compiled by MIFS. Some resources include training and webinars and additional reading materials focused on preparing clinicians for working with trauma in this environment.

Run by four local, licensed clinicians, MIFS is also compiling a list of clinicians throughout the state who are available to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to view their list of providers, their specialties, accepted insurances and more.

“If we can help get people connected to the support that they need, that’s what we’re going for here; that’s our goal,” said Dr. Felicia Brabec, licensed therapist and co-creator of MIFS. “If we can help all of the people that are out there helping us, that’s what we want to do.”

The initiative is hoping to establish a network of 500 clinicians from around Michigan to ensure support is available in every county, officials said. As of Saturday, MIFS has information for over 300 clinicians on their list.

Licensed clinicians can sign up to be added to the list by clicking here. Clinicians’ licenses are verified before they are added to the list, officials said.

Dr. Brabec offered more information for clinicians in her Facebook post below.

Dear Michigan mental health colleagues - We need your help to support our frontline responders! MI Frontline Support... Posted by Felicia Brabec on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Some of the listed mental health providers are offering a “sliding-scale” payment method, in which the clinician adjusts the cost of services based on the client’s income. There are a few listed clinicians even offering pro bono services during the pandemic. Review the MIFS list of providers list to learn more about payment options.

Licensed clinicians from MIFS, Therapist Refresh and Strength of all Parts came together to create a video to help frontline health care workers cope with their current working conditions.

“From Stress to Resilience” offers information and tips to support healthy coping mechanisms while working in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video includes a 90-minute presentation and question and answer session, and can be found here.

Dr. Sharon Gold-Steinberg, co-creator of Therapist Refresh said that it’s important for frontline workers to know that their feelings and reactions are not their fault, and that their exposure to trauma (either their own or of their patients) may seem overwhelming to their coping capacities.

Her concern for frontline workers led her to join MI Frontline Support as she wanted frontline workers to know that they have a community that cares and supports them.

Gold-Steinberg said that trauma, either one’s own or witnessing the trauma of others, affects people in different ways. She thinks that many frontline workers will have a hard time escaping the “fight or flight” state or a state of exhaustion and collapse.

Skills to help cope with this include trying to limit exposure to trauma, soothing the nervous system through mindfulness or redirection attention, to seek social support, to avoid ruminating on decisions and to take breaks.

Therapist Refresh is sharing meditations for individuals in “helping fields” to help them practice mindfulness, rest and more during the pandemic. Click here to access the mediations.

Gold-Steinberg said that humans are adaptive and resilient -- while not all frontline workers will develop post-traumatic stress disorder or secondary traumatic stress, they may find growth or strength in both themselves or others.

The COVID-19 pandemic can negatively affect anyone’s mental health, whether you are working on the frontlines or not.

Below are some free resources that offer mental health support: