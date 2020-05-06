HOMES Brewery ‘All Together’ beer supports hospitality workers in Ann Arbor
The new beer sold out quickly
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, Ann Arbor-based brewery HOMES Brewery released its latest beer for presale -- and sold out quickly.
One of 500 breweries to be participating in the All Together collaborative project, HOMES Brewery released its version of “All Together” IPA.
Packs of four 16-ounce cans sold out by Wednesday.
The recipe for the collaborative beer project was created by New York-based brewery, Other Half Brewery.
Some of the proceeds from sales of the “All Together” IPA at HOMES Brewery will go towards the Industry Family Meals offered by The Last Word and LIVE Nightclub. The meals program has been feeding unemployed hospitality workers within the Ann Arbor area since March.
