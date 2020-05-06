Vote for your favorite Ann Arbor-themed ‘I Voted’ sticker designs

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office has opened voting for its “I Voted” sticker design contest through May 31.

Residents can vote for designs in three categories: Grades K-6, Grades 7-12 and Citywide.

The winners will be announced at the June 15 City Council meeting, and the winning designs will make their debut at polling places during November’s presidential election.

The contest was launched on Jan. 31 and residents submitted their designs throughout February and March.

In April, a panel of judges selected finalists in three divisions. Designs were judged by Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and representatives from Ann Arbor Public Schools, the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission, the Ann Arbor Citizens Academy, the office of the Ann Arbor City Clerk and the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design.

To see the final designs, click here.

To cast your vote, click here.

