Ann Arbor Public Schools teacher honored with national arts education award

ANN ARBOR – Emily Fineberg, an art instructor at Angell and Martin Luther King elementary schools, is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2020 Art Education Leadership Award.

The award recognizes pioneers in art education who engage students and inspire their peers. Fineberg is one of 15 award recipients selected from thousands of instructors across the country.

Artsonia is an online platform for student art which instructors from around the world use to help raise funds for their classrooms and crowdsource lesson plans. Artsonia features more than 75 million pieces of student art and allows families and friends to purchase keepsakes featuring the artwork. Twenty percent of all revenue from the sales goes back to the local art classroom.

“Artsonia makes it so easy to promote the great work my students do in art class,” Fineberg said in a statement. “It’s especially beneficial for my diverse group of students who have family all over the world!”

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company said in a statement. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Emily who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children create and cherish art and their creative side.”

