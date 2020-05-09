Ann Arbor Summer Festival creates anonymous Quarantine Confessions website
Have a quarantine confession to make?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has created a website for community members to confess their quirky quarantine stories.
Confession can be made anonymously by filling out a Google Form.
Some confessions are comical while some are thought-provoking or inspiring. No two confessions are the same.
One confession reads, “I went to Target in a star wars clone costume,” while another says, “I have cancelled virtual meetings to take a nap. And I am NOT sorry about it.”
Other confessions range from gaining the quarantine 15 (a reference to gaining weight while at home) to baking triumphs and pop-culture throwbacks.
The virtual space is a judgment-free place to spill the beans.
Make your quarantine confessions here.
Quarantine Confessions is a place for you to anonymously let it all hang out with no judgment. Just ate a whole quart of ice cream? Spent a whole Zoom meeting without wearing pants? Share your confessions at https://t.co/Zvj5Ofsd0D! pic.twitter.com/HLUdp8kfE7— Ann Arbor Summer Festival (@AASummerFest) May 8, 2020
