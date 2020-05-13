Michigan Medicine nurse praises coworkers after beating COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – An employee with asthma at Mott Children’s Hospital stayed home to avoid catching COVID-19, but still got it.

Michelle Davis, an educational coordinator in the pediatric intensive care unit, was unable to breathe and had to be moved to the ICU.

She fought it, but she said the real story is about the nurses who helped her every step of the way.

Davis was cheered on by her coworkers because together they helped her beat coronavirus.

She said the virus took a toll on her body and urges others to take COVID-19 and the precautions surrounding it seriously.

