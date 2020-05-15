Ann Arbor’s TheRide: No service on Memorial Day

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has announced it will be suspending services on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day

TheRide’s reduced routes will resume on Tuesday, May 26. Due to safety concerns, the Blake Transit Center in Ann Arbor and the Ypsilanti Transit Centers as well as TheRide’s main office at 2700 S. Industrial Highway will remain closed until further notice.

On April 30, TheRide announced plans to lay off 42 employees in order to avoid insolvency. The move came after the agency reduced routes by 70% and put measures in place like free rides and a cap on passengers to keep riders and drivers safe.

TheRide reminds all passengers to follow these safety protocols to say healthy and safe:

If medically able, where a face covering in enclosed public spaces, including the bus

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick, if possible. This helps prevent spreading your illness to others

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often to help keep germs away. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Maintain social distancing guidelines

Reduce travel to essential trips only

For the latest updates on TheRide’s schedules, routes and detours, visit TheRide.org.