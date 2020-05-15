Second drive-thru job fair in Ann Arbor planned for May 20

Another drive-thru job fair has been planned for May 20 by Ann Arbor staffing agency Express Employment Professionals Ann Arbor.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., job seekers will be able to answer curbside questionnaires about their preferred industry, their contact information and previous work history. The agency will connect employers within Washtenaw County and the surrounding area to candidates within industrial office services and professional fields.

Resumes are encouraged but not required. Participants will be contacted by a recruiter after the job fair.

Express Employment Professionals staff working at the job fair will follow social distancing guidelines to keep job seekers safe according to Express Employment Professionals marketing coordinator Jenny VanDaele.

VanDaele said that the staffing agency helped 20 cars during its first drive-thru job fair on May 13. Through email, she wrote that 14 job candidates have already been matched with potential positions.

The staffing firm is also accepting inquiries from local companies so as to better match candidates to employer needs

The job fair will be held at Express Employment Professionals at 6360 Jackson Rd.