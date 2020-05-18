President Trump to visit Ford plant in Ypsilanti Thursday
YPSILANTI, Mich. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Thursday.
The White House said the visit is to thank businesses producing PPE and medical equipment.
Trump is expected to speak at the facility which had been converted to produce ventilators to help fight against coronavirus.
As of May 17, Michigan has 51,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
