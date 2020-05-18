President Trump to visit Ford plant in Ypsilanti Thursday

Published: May 17, 2020, 9:26 pm Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:34 pm

YPSILANTI, Mich. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Thursday.

The White House said the visit is to thank businesses producing PPE and medical equipment.

Trump is expected to speak at the facility which had been converted to produce ventilators to help fight against coronavirus.

As of May 17, Michigan has 51,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

