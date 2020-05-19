Washtenaw County issues swift water safety warning after heavy rains

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has issued a swift water safety warning following recent heavy rainstorms in the area.

Members of the public who engage in recreational activities on any rivers or streams are urged to exercise extreme caution.

Recent rainfall in Washtenaw County and surrounding areas has elevated water levels and increased current speeds. In these conditions even water that may appear calm can have strong currents under the surface.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office urges members of the public to keep these safety protocols in mind:

The Marine Patrol recommends that anyone engaging in water activities wear a life jacket.

We also strongly urge you to let a family member or friend know of your intentions on or near the water and to check in when complete.

Keep a close watch on children even if they are far from the water. They can quickly enter the water and get in trouble when your attention is diverted for only a moment.

Don’t go into the water after someone who is in trouble. Rescue from shore and get help.

Regardless of how a river or stream may appear at the surface, severe caution should always be taken to avoid injury or death.

Call 911 immediately in the event of an emergency.

