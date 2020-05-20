Ann Arbor’s 2020 Sonic Lunch Summer Concert Series canceled over coronavirus fears

Bank of Ann Arbor announced Wednesday morning its decision to cancel the 2020 season of its Sonic Lunch Summer Concert Series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The free weekly outdoor summer concert series that lasts June through August at the corner of Liberty and Division downtown would have marked its 13th season this year.

“We were so hoping that after all that has gone on this year with the COVID-19 virus and it’s unprecedented impact on our community, the state of Michigan, and across the country, that Sonic Lunch could bring joy to our community," Bank of Ann Arbor President and CEO Tim Marshall said in a statement. “However, for the health and safety of all and to respect the ongoing ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order, we have decided that the show cannot go on this summer.”

Marshall added that Bank of Ann Arbor hopes summer 2021 will see the return of the beloved downtown tradition that includes live music and food trucks.

“We hope that by the summer of 2021, we will be able to join together in Liberty Plaza on a beautiful summer afternoon, sun shining, music playing, and our community enjoying all the great activities summer in Ann Arbor has to offer," he said in a statement. "In the meantime, be well, be safe, and stay healthy.”

For more information, visit www.soniclunch.com.

