Ann Arbor’s The Guild hosts Bob Ross inspired Happy Little Videos competition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Guild of Artists & Artisans in Ann Arbor is hosting a Bob Ross inspired art competition for its members.

Until Friday, artists and artisans of The Guild can submit Happy Little Videos of themselves making art in the spirit of Bob Ross for the competition.

Any art medium is accepted but artists must relate their entry to the popular PBS painting presenter whether it be his signature look, his calm manner of hosting or his subject matter.

From May 27 to June 3, community members will be able to watch and vote for their favorite videos through The Guild Facebook page. Videos will be chosen by The Guild as top submissions, then made viewable to the public.

The three videos with the most votes will be named as first, second and third prize winners. Winning artists will receive cash prizes of $250, $150 and $100 respectively.

The Guild is also offering regular artist-led coffee hours and happy hours with its member artists. The series allows the public community members to engage with the artists, take virtual studio tours, learn about the artist’s work and buy art, among other things. The Virtual Art series can be found on The Guild Facebook page.

The nonprofit artisan guild is known for its annual Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In February, it launched the Gutman Gallery an event space hosting rotating art exhibitions and a gallery shop.