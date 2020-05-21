Ann Arbor Public Schools: Classes to start on Aug. 31

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Board of Education provided several updates on Wednesday evening at its meeting, namely that the 2020-21 school year will begin on Aug. 31.

District officials said classes will be “a modified face-to-face, blended and virtual learning” experience.

According to a district study, students in elementary, middle and high school reported high participation in distance learning. Here’s the breakdown of the levels:

Elementary: More than 93% of students participating in distance learning

Middle school: 88% of students participating in distance learning

High school: 88% of students participating in distance learning

Additionally, 99% of families in the district confirmed to have connectivity capability.

During the meeting AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said that the month of June will be used for planning and by mid-July the district should have clearer directives regarding safety protocols about wearing masks, sanitizing and more as children return to school in the fall.

Method of learning will be determined by families. If there are any health concerns returning to school, virtual learning will still be offered. 1:1 technology devices will be provided for students to continue remote learning.

Tune in to upcoming Facebook Live sessions for more information on the AAPS Facebook page on Thursday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m.

