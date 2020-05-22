Ann Arbor publisher released new children’s book by Devin Scillian

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor-based publisher Sleeping Bear Press has released a new children’s book authored by WDIV’s Devin Scillian.

“Memoirs of a Tortoise” follows 80-year-old tortoise Oliver who seeks answers from his mother after losing his “pet” human and owner, Ike. Oliver’s journey and his memories of Ike are chronicled by Scillian and illustrator Tim Bowers, who flip the losing-a-pet narrative through quiet humor and musings.

The children’s book is the latest addition to the Memoirs Of series, which includes “Memoirs of a Parrot” and “Memoirs of an Elf.”

"Memoirs of a Tortoise" follows Oliver on his journey to speak to his mother. Photos courtesy of Sleeping Bear Press. (Devin Scillian, Tim Bowers)

“Memoirs of a Tortoise” costs $16.99 for a hardcover or PDF copy. A hosted ebook costs $28.99.

Free activity pages related to the book can be found here for download.

Scillian is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, author, songwriter and news anchor for WDIV in Detroit. He has authored 20 books, 10 of which have been published by Sleeping Bear Press. Bowers has illustrated over 50 children’s books and is known for his whimsical characters. The pair have worked together on six children’s stories.

Sleeping Bear Press is a small publisher based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has been working with a myriad of authors and illustrators for over 15 years to publish titles for children and teenagers.