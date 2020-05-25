Here’s what to watch this week at the virtual Michigan Theater 05/25 - 05/31

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Every week, Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater offers a rotating schedule of documentaries, dramas, comedies and more.

Movies range in price and can be rented online and streamed through different devices, such as phones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

Several film distribution companies have partnered with The Michigan Theater so that some of the proceeds from virtual tickets sales benefit the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Buy tickets through the theater website or individual movie pages.

Add to the at-home cinema experience by ordering popcorn and other concession items from the theater for curbside concession pickup.

New films this week:

These films will be available for rent on Friday or Saturday.

Not Rated

Aspiring chef Abe is often caught in the middle of his family’s conflicting Jewish and Muslim identities. While exploring Brooklyn, New York, the 12-year-old meets Chico, a Brazilian chef who takes Abe under his wing.

PG-13 -- $5

Comprised of footage and riveting interviews with trainers and experts, the 2013 documentary explores the complexities of orcas, their treatment in captivity and the exploitation of the sea park industry.

Not rated -- $12

After a visit to a fortune-teller, Grandma Wong heads to a local casino. After going all-in she soon finds herself in the middle of a war between two rival Chinatown gangs.

Not rated -- $10 (nonmembers) $8.50 (students/senior/veterans) $8 (members)

The 100-minute documentary follows the growing number of people who believe that non-judgemental mindfulness is what will heal society and lead to happiness.

Here’s what is already playing:

Not rated -- Donation-based

Watch 40-minutes of the internet’s best cat videos.

Not rated -- $9.99

A 99-minute documentary about the world of antiquarian booksellers.

Not rated -- $12

Based on the book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” by economist Thomas Piketty, the documentary combines interviews and popular cultural references to explore the interchange of money, power, inequality and poverty throughout history.

Not rated -- $12

Conductor Eduard Sporck accepts the task of creating an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra but is forced to help the conflicting youth to find harmony while they prepare for a concert.

Not rated -- $9.99

The documentary follows the life of two-time James Beard Award winner Diana Kennedy with extensive interviews.

Not rated -- $10 (with Michigan Theater discount code)

As single mother Kathy cleans out her late sister’s house, she realizes how little she knew about her sister. Meanwhile, her son Cody befriends Korean War veteran Del and slowly gains the confidence to come out of his shell.

Not rated -- $12

Award-winning “José” follows a young gay man as he navigates living in conservative Guatemala City, new feelings in a new relationship, self-reflection and survival.

Not rated -- $10

Combining the journeys of different synchronized skaters around the United States, the documentary follows the lesser-known sport (that originated in Ann Arbor!) and the teams and individuals dedicated to it.

R -- $5

Based on film critic Robert Ebert’s memoir “Life Itself,” the documentary looks at Ebert’s life, his influence and his career.

Not rated -- $4.99

A group of women whose partners are serving in Afghanistan come together to form the first military wives choir. The women find themselves to be the center of international attention and fame.

Not rated -- $12

After arguing with her husband, Maria spends a night in room 212 rethinking her marriage, past loves and the lives she might have had if she has made different choices. This comedy/drama is presented in French with English subtitles.

PG -- $5

Follow the life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she puts her mark on law, highlights discrimination and becomes unexpected pop culture icon, Notorious RBG.

Not rated -- $3.99

Starting in 199, eight people spent two years in a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2. The documentary follows the biosphere experiment and those involved.

Not rated -- $12

The feature-length documentary examines the city of New Orleans through its musical history, culture and community. The film includes archival footage of performances and interviews with New Orleans musicians.

Not rated -- $12

Winner of the aut FILM Award for Best LGBTQ Film at the Ann Arbor Film Festival, the documentary follows Rusty Tidenberg for eight years as she deals with the aftermath of coming out as transgender to be her authentic self.

The film is free for AAFF members and Michigan Theater gold members.