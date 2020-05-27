Report: 97% of Ann Arbor businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

ANN ARBOR – The majority of business owners in Ann Arbor reported being impacted by the coronavirus health crisis, according to a new report by EntryPoint.

The research-based nonprofit surveyed 185 businesses across the city of Ann Arbor, 48% of which are located in the downtown area. Of the respondents, 85% of the businesses have fewer than 25 employees, while 70% have fewer than 10.

Businesses surveyed operate across a variety of sectors including hospitality, tech, retail, health care, professional services and agriculture, among others.

Loans

Of the 79% of businesses that reported applying for or intending to apply for loans to help continue operations during and after the pandemic, only 8% reported being denied loans.

78% of businesses that applied for the Paycheck Protection Program Loan were approved, compared to 74% in Washtenaw County, and 27% of businesses that applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan were approved, compared to 22% in Washtenaw County.

Ann Arbor companies make up for 46% of businesses in all of Washtenaw County.

Revenue loss

According to the report, 59% of businesses in Ann Arbor lost more than half their revenue since February. Only 10% reported steady or increased revenue since the pandemic began.

While nearly half of the Ann Arbor businesses surveyed reported feeling somewhat prepared to continue operations during the statewide shelter-in-place order, 32% reported feeling completely unprepared for reducing operations, shifting to remote work or reducing spending.

To see the full report, click here.

