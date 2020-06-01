Don’t miss full moon night paddles in Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR – While it feels like all the summer fun in Ann Arbor has been canceled, one seasonal highlight is still on this year for the community to enjoy.

Full moon night paddles at Gallup Park will take place once a month as the full moon rises from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. This year’s dates are: July 10, July 31 and Aug. 21.

Canoe and kayak rentals are available. Pricing is $15 for a one-person kayak and $20 for two-person kayaks and canoes.

Space is limited this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions. According to staff, physical distancing protocols will be in place during each paddle.

Registration is required. To reserve a space, click here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!