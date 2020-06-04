Ann Arbor YMCA expands in-person summer camp opportunities

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA has expanded its in-person and virtual summer day camps for kids ages 5-16.

Starting the week of July 6, in-person, full-day camps will be held in locations in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Pinckney.

Registration is now open and scholarships are available. Virtual day camps will begin the week of June 15. To see the full 2020 summer camp brochure, click here.

In-person camps include:

Camp Birkett - 9141 Dexter-Townhall Road, Pinckney

The full-day camp runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the shores of Silver Lake. This camp is designed for ages 5-14 and campers will participate in traditional camp activities including swimming, canoeing, sports, outdoor education, fishing, archery and arts and crafts.

Kidventure Day Camp - Greenhills School, 850 Greenhills Drive, Ann Arbor

The full-day camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is designed for ages 5-12 and will be offered at Greenhills School from July 6 to Aug. 21. The camp location will be moved to the Ann Arbor YMCA from Aug. 24-28. According to the Y, campers will develop new skills, learn core values, make new friends, build self-confidence, grow in self-reliance and learn to appreciate teamwork.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Programs for teens include both virtual and in-person opportunities. In-person activities for teens in Washtenaw County include Babysitter Certification Courses, Youth Volunteer Corps, workshops such as “bizology” and sports reporting, service-learning projects and more.

All teen sessions are two hours long and will take place in both the mornings and afternoons. Themes include culinary creations, forensics, planet earth, action and advocacy, content creators and more.

Camp New Heights - Ypsilanti Township Community Center, 2025 E. Clark Road, Ypsilanti

The full-day camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is designed for ages 5-12. Camp New Heights will feature weekly themes, including science experiments, arts and crafts, silent reading time, team building, enrichment activities, nutrition lessons and more.

In addition, each camper age 5-11 will receive a “Camp-in-a-Box" filled with games and learning activities to take home. Campers can take part in optional virtual programming guided by YMCA Day Camp staff.

For more information, visit www.annarborymca.org.