In-person city services to resume in Ann Arbor June 8
ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor announced Thursday it will be resuming in-person services at Larcom City Hall on June 8 with new safety protocols.
Since the spread of COVID-19 still remains a threat, the city asks that residents continue to conduct city service requests and make payments online.
The new safety protocols include:
- Wearing of face masks in public areas at all times. Visitors who do not have face coverings will be provided with one in the lobby at the guest services desk.
- Mandatory screenings of visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 at the guest services desk.
- Mandatory physical distancing of 6 feet or more between visitors. Floor markings have been installed to direct traffic flow.
- The installation of sneeze guards at customer service counters.
- Signage has been placed throughout the building to remind visitors of safety protocols.
- Updated cleaning and sanitization procedures to frequently clean equipment and common areas.
The assessor’s office on the fifth floor will reopen with counter and phone call service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monetary transactions will be handled at the customer service center on the first floor.
The city clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed for one hour from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Currently, voter registrations and absentee ballot requests are being processed and can be submitted via email to cityclerk@a2gov.org, via mail to 301 E. Huron St., via the drop box in the City Hall vestibule off Ann Street or via fax at 734-994-8296.
For more information, visit A2gov.org/elections.
The customer service center will resume in-person regular services 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are requested to conduct service requests and make payments online as much as possible.
If in-person payments must be made, the city strongly encourages credit card payments only in order to minimize physical contact. However, credit cards are not accepted for in-person property tax payments.
