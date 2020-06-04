In-person city services to resume in Ann Arbor June 8

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor announced Thursday it will be resuming in-person services at Larcom City Hall on June 8 with new safety protocols.

Since the spread of COVID-19 still remains a threat, the city asks that residents continue to conduct city service requests and make payments online.

The new safety protocols include:

Wearing of face masks in public areas at all times. Visitors who do not have face coverings will be provided with one in the lobby at the guest services desk.

Mandatory screenings of visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 at the guest services desk.

Mandatory physical distancing of 6 feet or more between visitors. Floor markings have been installed to direct traffic flow.

The installation of sneeze guards at customer service counters.

Signage has been placed throughout the building to remind visitors of safety protocols.

Updated cleaning and sanitization procedures to frequently clean equipment and common areas.

The assessor’s office on the fifth floor will reopen with counter and phone call service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary transactions will be handled at the customer service center on the first floor.

The city clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed for one hour from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Currently, voter registrations and absentee ballot requests are being processed and can be submitted via email to cityclerk@a2gov.org, via mail to 301 E. Huron St., via the drop box in the City Hall vestibule off Ann Street or via fax at 734-994-8296.

For more information, visit A2gov.org/elections.

The customer service center will resume in-person regular services 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are requested to conduct service requests and make payments online as much as possible.

If in-person payments must be made, the city strongly encourages credit card payments only in order to minimize physical contact. However, credit cards are not accepted for in-person property tax payments.