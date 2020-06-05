Ann Arbor children’s theater launches virtual family-friendly programming

ANN ARBOR – Wild Swan Theater has announced a new initiative titled “Wild Swan in the Wings” to help families with children bring fun, creative activities to their homes while schools are closed.

The activities are designed for independent play or for children and adults to engage together at home, with the help of an occasional prop of common household objects.

Throughout its 40-year history, Wild Swan has been offering lively, participatory theater workshops that provide fun ways for participants to develop imagination and creativity in a group setting.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The website provides clear instructions for each activity as well as suggestions for number of players, designations for ages and the benefits for each activity.

Most activities are designed to be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors -- away from screens. Every few weeks, Wild Swan will be releasing new theater games, video clips of past productions, playwriting activities and activities for kids with special needs.

For updates, check www.wildswantheater.org/wild-swan-in-wings.