Enjoy National Doughnut Day around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – National Doughnut Day is June 5. While the doughnut as we know it today came to the United States through New York, Ann Arbor has a few favorite doughnut destinations of its own.

Celebrate circles of doughy goodness by checking out these Ann Arbor area businesses this weekend.

You may know Washtenaw Dairy for its ice cream but the decades-old Ann Arbor dairy also does doughnuts. It’s keeps to classic flavors but also offers instagrammable options like maize and blue sprinkled doughnuts.

Washtenaw Dairy is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends.

Find Washtenaw Dairy at 602 S. Ashley St.

Located on Packard Street, DJ’s Bakery opened in April 2019. It makes classically flavored doughnuts like Bostom Cream, glazed and apple fritters (yes, those are a doughnut) that have a loyal fanbase in Washtenaw County. The bakery is open every day of the week but its hours have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find DJ’s Bakery at 3031 Packard St.

A townie favorite, Dimo’s is known for its doughnuts. The company started in 1973 as an Amy Joy Donuts franchise but has matured into a doughnut destination and deli with sandwiches and breakfast.

The doughnut menu at Dimo’s ranges from classics like powdered sugar to fancy doughnuts like a custard Long John. It is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Dimo’s is at 2030 W. Stadium Blvd.

Technically Dom Bakeries is in Ypsilanti, but that doesn’t stop the locally owned bakery from being an Ann Arbor favorite. The cash-only bakery offers various different kinds of cake doughnuts, filled doughnuts and raised doughnuts as well as a drive-thru (yes, you read that right -- a doughnut drive-thru) that is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dom Bakeries is at 1305 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti.

Not a fan of doughnuts but still need an excuse to celebrate?

Check out Frita Batidos for churros (which is fried dough, so it’s like a doughnut) or Yoon’s Bakery, which offers alternative sweet treats. Avalon Cafe and Kitchen Ann Arbor and The Songbird Cafe also have pastries and desserts of different types.