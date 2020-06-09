Motawi Tileworks reopens to public in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Motawi Tileworks reopened on Tuesday, resuming normal business hours as stores and restaurants begin to open their doors across the state following closures due to COVID-19.

Motawi’s gallery and Boneyard will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Its design department is open Monday through Friday by appointment only.

Visitor capacity will be reduced and new safety guidelines have been put in place, including:

Two visitors will be allowed entry at a time.

Visits are limited to one hour if others are waiting.

If you have a fever or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness, please come when you are well.

Face masks must be worn during visits. We also strongly encourage wearing disposable gloves, which we will provide.

Low contact payment methods like credit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay are preferred.

Curbside pick up is still available. To place an order, click here.

All tours and workshops are canceled until further notice.

Motawi Tileworks is at 170 Enterprise Drive.