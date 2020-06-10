Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery to open walk-up window on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – Here’s something to scream about -- and in a good way.

Blank Slate Creamery is opening for walk-up service starting on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The only drawback? No tastings available.

But that seems like a pretty fair trade off in exchange for being able to stand in line again at one of Ann Arbor’s hottest summer destinations. Though things are far from normal, it does feel like a small victory.

Here’s how it will work:

Blank Slate’s full menu will be available.

Social distancing indicators will be placed on the ground in the case that a line forms.

Only credit cards or gift cards will be accepted.

Blank Slate Creamery has been offering curbside pick up of pints since it reopened in late April. This option is still available.

To place an order online, click here.

Blank Slate Creamery is at 300 W. Liberty St.

Happy eating!

