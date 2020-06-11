Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA will be distributing free produce boxes on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA will be distributing free produce boxes on Thursday afternoon to meet rising community needs.

Now in its second week, the Y will be handing out the boxes from national, regional and local suppliers whose business has been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The boxes are 15 pounds and 25 pounds and contain apples, oranges, pears, grapefruit, carrots, potatoes, onions and lettuce.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

1500 South Huron Road in Ypsilanti Township (The produce will be distributed here each Thursday during the month of June beginning at 3 p.m. as long as supplies last)

Forest Knolls Apartments: 693 Arbor Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 (The produce will be distributed here on June 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. as long as supplies last)

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 (The produce will be distributed here on June 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. as long as supplies last)

Aspen Chase Apartments: 2960 International Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197(The produce will be distributed here on June 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. as long as supplies last)

The Villas Apartments: 2911 Bynan Dr, Ypsilanti, MI (The produce will be distributed here on June 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. as long as supplies last)

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 (The produce will be distributed here on June 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. as long as supplies last)

