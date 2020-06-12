Downtown Ann Arbor street closures to begin Friday

ANN ARBOR – Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, several streets in the downtown area will be closing to cars to allow for expanded shopping and patio services for bars, restaurants and retail businesses.

Ann Arbor City Council recently approved the closures to help businesses facilitate safer physical distancing practices during the health crisis.

The street closures will last until 8 p.m. on Sunday and will be put into place every weekend until Aug. 23.

The closures include:

Main Street from William Street to Liberty Street

Main Street from Liberty Street to Washington Street

Washington Street from South Ashley to Main Street

Maynard Street from East Liberty Street to East William Street (closure is seven days a week)

East Liberty Street from Thompson Street to South State Street

South State Street from East Washington Street to East William Street

Closures to begin on Friday, June 19 include:

Church Street from South University to Willard Street

Detroit Street from East Kingsley Avenue to North Fifth Avenue

Forest Street alley

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!