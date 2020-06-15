Curbside compost pick up resumes in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor resumed its curbside compost service on Monday with the collection of bundled brush. Collection of paper yard bags will resume on Monday, June 22.

Tree limbs and brush up to six inches in diameter and less than four feet in length may be put out for collection. Bundles must not exceed 18 inches in diameter and must be tied with natural twine. Tree stumps and branches larger than six inches in diameter will not be collected.

City officials said that due to higher than usual volumes of material at the curb, collection may take longer than normal.

For more information about composting and what is allowed in bags and carts, visit www.a2gov.org/compost.

