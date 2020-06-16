The Treasure Mart in Ann Arbor closing for good after 60 years

ANN ARBOR – The owners of The Treasure Mart in Kerrytown announced on Tuesday that they will be closing the consignment shop for good this summer after 60 years of business.

Elaine and Carl Johns announced their store was up for sale in January after Elaine was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease. They had hoped someone would be willing to take over the one-of-a-kind business that Elaine’s mother Damaris Cash had started decades ago.

“It is with deep regret that we are announcing the closing of Treasure Mart,” the Johns wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Elaine’s health due to ALS is very fragile and she is unable to work any longer. Elaine, Carl and their family have decided that it is best to close the store so that they can spend more time with each other.”

The store reopened for sales on Tuesday and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 1. The store is no longer taking consignments and has canceled all July appointments.

Consigners who wish to collect their items must make an appointment before July 5, otherwise items will be donated to an organization of Treasure Mart’s choice.

“Treasure Mart has been in my life since I was 10,” Elaine told A4 back in January. “I started working full-time during the summer of 1974, and then I got sucked in and never left. It has always been so much fun knowing that we were helping people downsize. We have had such amazing items over the years. Carl and I have been truly blessed to be a part of this business for so long.”

