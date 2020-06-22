Here’s what to watch this week at the virtual Michigan Theater 06/22 - 06/28

ANN ARBOR – Its seats may be empty right now but the Michigan Theater in downtown Ann Arbor is still offering movies for film fans through a virtual movie palace.

Having partnered with several film distribution companies, the independent theater is able to offer a variety of films each week while donating a portion of ticket proceeds to the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Movies range in price and can be rented online to stream through different devices like phones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

Rent films through the theater website or individual movie pages.

Additionally, Michigan Theater is supporting the ACLU of Michigan through a partnership with Magnolia Pictures by splitting profits from the purchases of three films; I Am Not Your Negro (2016), Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019) and Whose Streets? (2017). The three films can be bought individually for $6.99 each or as a $15 bundle.

New films this week:

These films will be available for rent on Friday.

Not rated -- $12

A romantic drama, the film follows Parisian Aviva as she falls in love with Eden from New York. Played by four different dancers and actors the two characters express their shifting identities through movement and dance.

Not rated -- $12

The 90-minute documentary goes through the life of Ella Fitzgerald by exploring five decades of reflection and music through interviews, photos and music.

Not rated - $10

Presented in Lingala and French with English subtitles, the documentary highlights Ben, Jean Marie and Christian as they contemplate their actions during demonstrations in the Democratic Republic of Congo when the country’s president sought a third term in 2015.

The film has been shot through a handheld camera carried by the protagonists.

Not rated -- $10

The semi-autobiographical and coming-of-age story of Femi, a British boy of Nigerian heritage, The Last Tree follows his life from a fostered childhood in rural England to living in inner-city London with his biological mother.

The trio of classic films come from the days of early queer cinema. Victor and Victoria (1933), Mädchen in Uniform (1931) and Michael (1924) explore themes of requited feelings, gender-bending and romance.

Each film can be bought individually for $7 or $8 or as a bundle for $15.

Here’s what is already playing:

Not rated -- $12

Aspiring chef Abe is often caught in the middle of his family’s conflicting Jewish and Muslim identities. While exploring Brooklyn, New York, the 12-year-old meets Chico, a Brazilian chef who takes Abe under his wing.

Not rated -- $12

Twenty-year-old Daniel found Christ while incarcerated for a violent crime but when he is released into a small town to be a manual laborer, he instead becomes the town’s unconventional priest.

Not rated -- $12

Conductor Eduard Sporck accepts the task of creating an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra but is forced to help the conflicting youth to find harmony while they prepare for a concert.

Not rated -- $9.99

The documentary follows the life of two-time James Beard Award winner Diana Kennedy with extensive interviews.

Not rated -- $10 (with Michigan Theater discount code)

As single mother Kathy cleans out her late sister’s house, she realizes how little she knew about her sister. Meanwhile, her son Cody befriends Korean War veteran Del and slowly gains the confidence to come out of his shell.

R -- $5

The 95-minute documentary shows how members of the Satanic Temple organize public actions to advocate for religious freedom and challenge corrupt authority.

Not rated -- $12

After a visit to a fortune-teller, Grandma Wong heads to a local casino. After going all-in she soon finds herself in the middle of a war between two rival Chinatown gangs.

Not rated -- $10

Internationally-known, Miriam Makeba’s music and life are explored through archival footage and interviews in the 90-minute documentary.

Not rated - $10

The animated French-language film shows the life and the human companions of its canine protagonist Marona. It shows that love and happiness are different for dogs.

This virtual release will include a pre-recorded interview with the director, Anca Damian.

Not rated -- $10 (nonmembers) $8.50 (students/senior/veterans) $8 (members)

The 100-minute documentary follows the growing number of people who believe that non-judgemental mindfulness is what will heal society and lead to happiness.

Not rated -- $3 (free for Michigan Theater members)

A Michigan Theater original, the documentary was shot in an Ann Arbor nature preserve on April 15 by Michigan Theater Technical Director Jared Van Eck.

Not rated - $12

The award-winning documentary is about a rural village in the Everglades, Florida where citizens face fragile financial situations and uncertainty.

Not rated -- $12

Considered to be one of the greatest underwater photographers, Amos Nachoum is known for capturing up-close photos of apex predators.

The English, Hebrew, and Inuktitut language documentary chronicles Nachoum’s determination to photograph a polar bear and incorporates his backstory of traumas and sacrifices.

Not rated -- $12

A compilation reel from over 1,200 amateur video submissions, the cat-based film festival raises money for independent theaters.

Not rated -- $12

The documentary follows Winfried Schäfer, amateur soccer player Tuffy and Jamaica’s national soccer team, the “Reggae Boyz,” as they try to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Not rated -- $12

Through interviews and animations, the 2019 documentary depicts Olympian Guor Mading Maker’s upbringing in Sudan, his separation from his parents, his relationship with running, and difficult choices he has had to face.

R -- $5.99

Played by Elisabeth Moss, American horror writer Shirley Jackson and her husband (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) toy with a newlywed couple as Jackson begins writing a new masterpiece.

Not rated -- $12

American expat Tommaso wanders through life and the streets of Rome as he deals with his past, his self-esteem and an impaired grasp on reality. The 2019 film by Abel Ferrara is in Italian and English.

Not rated -- $12

The feature-length documentary examines the city of New Orleans through its musical history, culture and community. The film includes archival footage of performances and interviews with New Orleans musicians.

Not rated -- $4.99 (available Wednesday)

Emma Tusell’s experimental Spanish-language film reconstructs Tusell’s family history and identity through home video and voice-overs.