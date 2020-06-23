Ann Arbor Art Center to offer online workshops throughout July

ANN ARBOR – With in-personal summer camps canceled, the Ann Arbor Art Center has created a set of online workshops and classes for artists of all ages and interests.

The workshops and classes range in price from $25 to $255 and may require additional supplies, which are listed through each event page.

Online classes take place through Zoom. Attendance information is emailed to participants.

Here’s what happening in July:

July 7 -- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., July 17 -- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The adult one-day workshop hosted by artist Elyse Gambino will cover the basics of calligraphy with household materials like thick markers and printer paper. Participants will learn about hand lettering and calligraphy strokes.

July 8 to July 9 -- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Practicing the use of line, texture, composition and shading the adult class will allow participants to introduce participants to botanical illustration based on real plants. The class will also discuss plant anatomy and go over techniques like layering and stippling.

July 9 to Aug. 27 -- 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Intended for children from ages 8 to 12, participants will join artist Jerzy Drozd in learning about storytelling, engage in comic-making activities and eventually make their own mini-comic. Students will record themselves explaining their comic process and consult with Drozd for feedback.

July 13 to July 14 -- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hosted by landscape designer Corry Buckwalter, painters will sketch and paint their favorite plant-based still life setup. The two-day class is designed for adults and requires painters to use acrylic paints and other supplies.

July 13 to July 15 -- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Using different shapes, students will play with light and shadow to organize their graphite compositions. The class will go over introductory tools and techniques.

July 20 to July 23 -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Using various paints, pencils and brushes, adult painters will learn basic techniques of watercolor painting. The class is intended for those with very little, if any, experience with watercolor.

July 20 to July 23 -- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Teens from ages 13 to 17 can learn the basics of acrylic paints, brush effects and how to construct a still life setup. No previous experience is required as the four-day workshop will include demonstrations, exercises and feedback.

