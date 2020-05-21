With in-person summer camps canceled, Ann Arbor Art Center announces virtual art camp

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center has announced the cancellation of its in-person summer programming due to federal and state guidelines surrounding the coronavirus.

For more information and for a tuition refund for campers already registered, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/art-camps.

In lieu of in-person art camps, the Art Center has launched ArtBox: Summer Camp Edition. The program was developed by the center’s education staff in order to deliver visual art programming to its campers.

ArtBox Summer Camp Edition flyer. (Ann Arbor Art Center)

Registration is now open for the 3-day virtual art camp sessions. The program includes supplies to create a variety of fun art projects at home.

The first of six ArtBoxes is available online now. On June 3, the next five Camp Edition ArtBoxes and their corresponding virtual camp sessions will be posted on the Art Center’s website.

