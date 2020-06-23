University of Michigan will no longer host 2020 presidential debate due to COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan’s Crisler Center would have been the verbal battleground for President Donald Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden in the second debate of the 2020 election.

Instead, that October debate will take place in Miami instead.

“It’s too bad that that ended up being relocated,” said U of M pharmacy student, Matt Wilcox.

Some at the University of Michigan are downright disappointed with the announcement made by the The Commission on Presidential Debates -- stating the second presidential debate will now be held in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s good that their still able to have a debate -- hopefully in person when there comes to be the time but I think it was something the campus community was looking forward to,” Wilcox added.

The decision was made following U of M president, Mark Schlissel’s letter to the commission -- asking to be released from the agreement because it was unsafe due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

“I’m disappointed. I was thinking it would be cool to have it here but I think we have to be safe. I think it’s the right thing to do. Maybe next time,” concluded Barr.

Continuing the trend of staying in the southern region, the following debate will take place in Nashville, Tennessee at Belmont University.

This will be the second time a presidential debate will take place in Miami. The first happened back in 2004.