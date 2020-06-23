University of Michigan will no longer host 2020 presidential debate due to public health concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan will no longer host one of the three presidential debates planned for this fall ahead of the 2020 General Election.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced June 23 that the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida will host the Oct. 15 debate that had been planned for Crisler Center on U-M’s athletics campus.

The CPD said in a release that “the University has concluded that it is not feasible to host the presidential debate as planned.”

“It is with great disappointment that I must ask for the University of Michigan to be released from its agreement with the Commission on Presidential Debates to host the Presidential Debate on Oct. 15, 2020,” said U-M President Mark Schlissel.

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned,” Schlissel said.

The other presidential debates will take place Sept 29 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The University of Utah in Salt Lake City will host a vice presidential debate Oct. 7.