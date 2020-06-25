Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA will be distributing free produce boxes today, Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA will be distributing free produce boxes on Thursday and Friday at 14 different locations to meet community needs.

This week, the Y will hand out 900 boxes of food. Each box contains 25 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables from national, regional and local suppliers whose business has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Distribution of the produce boxes was originally scheduled to end in June. Now, the program is scheduled to last through August.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday

The Villas Apartments: 2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti -- 11 a.m. to noon

Aspen Chase Apartments: 2960 International Dr., Ypsilanti -- 11 a.m. to noon

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon

Forest Knolls Apartments: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- noon to 1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- noon to 1 p.m.

Hamilton Crossing: 596 South Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday