Liberty Ann Arbor to open Monday with ‘Kick COVID to the Curb’ program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, Ann Arbor’s latest cannabis provisioning center, Liberty Ann Arbor, will be holding its grand opening.

The business will also be launching its ‘Kick COVID to the Curb’ program, which is intended to help local restaurants around the provisioning center. As of now, customers that bring in a receipt from Blimpy Burger between June 29 and July 9 will receive a $10 discount on orders of $50 or more.

Managed by Holistic Industries, the company intends to hold Liberty Cannabis Cares town halls and educational programs as well as offer a rewards program.

To keep customers safe, Liberty Ann Arbor will limit in-store customers to four or five at a time and require masks and social distancing. Formerly Green Stone Provisions, the center will offer curbside pick-up and online ordering for existing Holistic Industries customers. New customers will need to make in-store purchases before being able to place online orders.

Liberty Ann Arbor will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The center is at 338 S. Ashley St.