Ann Arbor music hub hosts award-winning lineup during the Ark Family Room July concerts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Doors to its downtown Ann Arbor venue may be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) but The Ark is still offering a lineup of concerts online.

The free concert series is called the Ark Family Room Series and features performances from a variety of artists.

Shows will stream live on Facebook but a Facebook account is not necessary to watch the concerts, according to the event series website. Links for the events can be found here.

All of the events are free, but viewers are invited to donate to the virtual tip jar to benefit both The Ark and the artists performing.

See the July lineup below:

Dick Siegel

Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

A versatile composer, Siegel is known for his wide range of songs ranging from jump blues, Buddy Holly–style pop, folk balladry and new folk lyricism. He has a long history with the Ark and was included in WDET's list of the most important and influential artists in the history of Detroit.

Watch Siegel discuss the importance of the Ark and play “Angelo’s” based on the Ann Arbor breakfast spot of the same name.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Freddy & Francine

Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

Husband-and-wife duo Lee Ferris and Bianca Caruso mix Americana, folk, retro pop, soul and a muriad of musical styles to create their own blend. The duo’s latest album is “I Am Afraid to Die” was written to combat narcissism. They first performed at the Ark in 2019.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

SistaStrings

Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Milwaukee-based, sisters Chauntee and Monique combine their backgrounds and experiences in classical music with R&B and gospel influences. The sister have soloed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Madison Symphony Orchestra and have opened for many artists including Malik Yusef, Lupe Fiasco, and Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, among others.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Frontier Ruckus

Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

Named Michigan's breakthrough Americana band, Frontier Ruckus delivers acoustic-based roots eclecticism by incorporating country instrumentation and oblique interstate imagery. The band was formed

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Annie & Rod Capps

Sunday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Started in 1982, the pair defined, evolved and reinvented their music for over 30 years. The have self-produced recordings eight since 1999, been nominated for multiple Detroit Music Award nominations, and a were Kerrville New Folk Finalists in 2010 and 2012.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Alex Cuba

Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba, the Juno Award winner has been immersed in music from a young age. Singing in English and Spanish, Cuba has blends guitar riffs and gentle melodies and has toured internationally in Canada, the United States and Japan.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Kiana June

Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

Classically trained in fiddling, Kiana developed her own blend of acoustic music by fusing Celtic, rock, bluegrass, and jazz influences. Hailing from a farm near Chelse, Michigan, she has toured internationally and was a member of Irish band Gaelic Storm for five years.

She will be joined by her husband Martin Howley of We Banjo 3.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Dan Navarro

Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

An Ark favorite, Navarro recently released “Shed My Skin.” He has had a musical career over 30-years-old while also having a parallel career as a voice actor. He was one-half of the duo Lowen & Navarro before the band stopped playing in 2009.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Rachael Kilgour

Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

A songwriter and performing artists from Minnestoa, Kilgour has won awards for songwriting, has been featured at the Lincoln Center in New York City, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and at the Sundance Film Festival. Through her lyrics, she has addressed issues like government income inequality, religious hypocrisy, life as a young parent, loss, family and relationships and her own priorities.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Oshima Brothers

Wednesday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Returning to The Ark, the Maine natives mix contemporary folk, guitars, acoustic pop, bass, blues, percussion and rich harmonies. The brothers blend their multi-instrumentalism with music video production, songwriting and filmmaking.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Joe Jencks

Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

Based in Chicago, Jencks weaves his activism, musical skill, lyrical storytelling and folk music. He has played across the United States and co-founded the harmony trio, Brother Sun.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Royal Wood

Sunday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Named Songwriter of the Year by iTunes, Royal Wood has evolved his own sound while also receiving multiple Juno Award nominations, song placements on popular TV shows and album debuts.

The event is benefiting the Canadian and Detroit chapters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

For more information and links to the chapters, visit the event’s page.

Marielle Kraft

Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Previously a fulltime teacher, Kraft uses indie pop tunes and honest lyrics to express candid feelings and storytelling. A self-taught guitarist, Kraft self-released two original EPs along with four singles and three official music videos.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Bill Kirchen

Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Ann Arbor native Bill Kirchen has dubbed his own sound as “dieselbilly.” A blend of country, honky-tonk, boogie-woogie, rockabilly and other genres, Kirchen has had a long and extensive career as a soloist and as the lead guitarist with Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen.

For more information, visit the event’s page.

Anne Heaton

Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

A pianist, singer and songwriter, Heaton has been sharing her music to audiences for 15 years. Heaton’s seventh studio album, and her latest, “To the Light” is a collaborative work demonstrating Heaton’s connection to the music community.

For more information, visit the event’s page.