Ann Arbor hair studio announces permanent closure due to pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Located on the west side of Ann Arbor, zoey + joey has announced it will permanently close on July 19 due to impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During an interview in May, owner Ilze Meija-Ham said that the future of the salon was “touch-and-go” due to temporarily closing zoey + joey in March.

“We are heartbroken and in disbelief that it is over. Thank you for those of you who have commented on what a difference we made in the Community, it is that thought and knowledge that will carry us through,” Meija-Ham said through email.

Opened in 2012 when Meija-Ham wasn’t able to find a salon for her own children, the studio built a reputation around the Ann Arbor area for working with children with special needs. Although known as a children’s hair salon, zoey + joey stylists also worked with teens and adults.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

“Also remember to continue to support your local small business and above all, be kind to the people that serve you. These people work hard to provide you a service in your community and usually don’t get any recognition,” said Meija-Ham. “The small business owners and employees are parents that live in your neighborhoods and their kids go to your local schools.

“Thank you for supporting us all if these years!”

Before the pandemic, stylists at the salon regularly gave between 1,500 and 2,000 hair cuts per month.

Currently, the business is not accepting walk-in appointments and is rescheduling appointments made after July 19.

zoey + joey is at 2139 W. Stadium Blvd.

Related: Small Biz Saturday: Ann Arbor salon zoey + joey anticipating “touch-and-go” future