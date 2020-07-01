Ann Arbor children’s theater to present weekly ‘Wild Swan Variety Show’ in July

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Throughout July, Ann Arbor’s Wild Swan Theater will host a weekly virtual variety show for young audiences.

At 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, the theater group will perform children’s stories and songs. The 30-minute shows are free and will be streamed through Facebook Live on the Wild Swan Facebook page.

Donations will be accepted for the performances.

The July 9 show will feature two stories: Arnold Lobel’s Owl and the Moon, and Bonny Becker’s A Visitor for Bear. Wild Swan actress Sandy Ryder will be joined by musicians San Slomovits and Emily Slomovits.

Shows will also take place on July 16, 23 and 30. The other shows will feature stories from Frog and Toad, Winnie-the-Pooh and Charlotte’s Web. Find a description of each show here.

Currently, the Wild Swan Theater is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mission of the theater is to make professional theater accessible for everyone through lowered ticket prices, accessibility measures and outreach programs.

