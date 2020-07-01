82ºF

Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA will be distributing free produce boxes on Thursday

Food will be distributed at 11 locations

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Produce boxes will be distributed throughout the day in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA is continuing to distribute free produce boxes to community members in need.

On Thursday,  the Y will hand out 800 boxes of food at 11 different locations. Each box contains 25 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables from national, regional and local suppliers whose business has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The initiative is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Distribution of the produce boxes will continue through August.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

  • Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon
  • Forest Knolls Apartments: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- noon to 1 p.m.
  • Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Westridge Mobile Home Park: 1515 Ridge Rd., Ypsilanti --  1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 South Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 
  • Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • 1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m 
  • The Villas Apartments: 2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Arbor Meadows: 5229 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti --  4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • New Parkridge Apartments: 831 Hilyard Robinson Way, Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Learn more about Ann Arbor YMCA through annarborymca.org

