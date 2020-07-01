Westside Farmers’ Market returns to Ann Arbor’s west side July 9

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On July 9, the Westside Farmers’ Market will return to the parking lot of Zingerman’s Roadhouse for its 15th season.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 8, community members can stop by the farmers’ market to pick up locally grown produce and to meet Michigan farmers and vendors.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing our farmers market back to the Ann Arbor community for the fifteenth year,” said Alexander Steward, director of the Westside Farmers’ Market in a statement.

“To give members of our community a weekday farmers market that they can come to to pick up the freshest locally grown fruits and vegetables from the farmers themselves and do so in an easy access way is important to us. And having it at the Zingerman’s Roadhouse gives people the chance to take care of multiple things at once; dinner for the night and groceries for the week ahead.”

Items at the market range from fruits and vegetables to meat, soap and flowers.

Visitors to the market are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and will not be allowed to touch items for sale in order to minimize risks of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Parking in the Zingerman’s Roadhouse lot is free.

Founded in 2005, the Westside Farmers’ Market accepts food access programs including SNAP cards, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior Project Fresh and WIC Project Fresh.

Learn more at westsidefarmersmarket.com

Zingerman’s Roadhouse is at 2501 Jackson Ave.