New road closures in Ann Arbor this upcoming week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you’re one of the many people returning to Ann Arbor after the holiday weekend, there are new road closures to look out for, along with posted detours.

Below is an announcement from the city of Ann Arbor:

Bird Road between Newport Road and Huron River Drive

7 a.m. Monday, July 6-5 p.m. Friday, August 21.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 6, Bird Road will be closed to through traffic between Newport Road and Huron River Drive for retaining wall work.

Eastbound Bird Road vehicle traffic will be detoured northward on Newport Road to Foster Road, then north on Foster Road to West Huron River Drive, and southeast on West Huron River Drive. Westbound Bird Road vehicle traffic will be detoured northwesterly on West Huron River Drive to Foster Road, then south on Foster Road to Newport Road, and east/southeast on Newport Road. Local residences will have access maintained with limited interruption. Vehicular access to the entrance to Bird Hills Nature Area will only be available from West Huron River Drive.

Depot Street between North Main Street and Fourth Avenue

Wednesday July 8 - Wednesday July 22

Beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Depot Street from North Main Street to Fourth Avenue will be closed to traffic for DTE's work to relocate a gas main.

Vehicles turning east from southbound North Main Street will be detoured around the closure, using Kingsley Street and Fourth Avenue. Traffic turning east from northbound North Main Street will be detoured around the closure, using Summit Street and Fourth Avenue. Westbound Depot Street traffic will be detoured at Fourth Avenue to Summit Street, then back to Main Street.

Additional details and information about road closures can be found at the City of Ann Arbor’s website here.

