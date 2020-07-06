Ann Arbor Art Center launches crowdfunding campaign for mural project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Art Center has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund a new project creating a series of murals to downtown Ann Arbor.

If the nonprofit art center can raise $50,000 by July 31 through Patronicity, a Michigan-based crowdfunding platform, it will win a matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places initiative.

The A2AC Murals project would create a series of up to 10 highly visible murals over the next five months. Selected Ann Arbor businesses will be paired with local, regional, national and international artists to work in collaboration on the murals.

“This is the inaugural year of A2AC Murals and we’re so grateful to have the support of MEDC’s PSCP program to help launch our project. We know that right now, our communities have many social and financial concerns, said Ann Arbor Art Center President and CEO Marie Klopf in a statement. “This matching program allows all contributions, large and small, to support a diverse group of mural artists to create distinctive works of public art. When people come together in this way, investing in creativity, we can transform neighborhoods and create a sense of place and belonging.”

Money raised for A2AC Murals will pay artists and cover expenses including travel, safety equipment, supplies and other resources needed for the installations.

The Ann Arbor Art Center has worked to bring murals to Ann Arbor before. In 2018 and 2019, it partnered with artists Pat Perry and Jesse Kassel to paint two separate multi-story murals in downtown Ann Arbor.

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative provides matched funding of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects throughout Michigan. It was created in 2014 by Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity.

For a list of intended mural locations and more information about A2AC Murals visit the Patronicity page.