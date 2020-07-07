Om of Medicine kicks off month-long celebration of advocacy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Om of Medicine in downtown Ann Arbor is celebrating its 10-year anniversary throughout July with a concert, a comedy show, yoga and other programming.

Starting July 7, the cannabis provisioning center will offer five events over the course of the month to thank the community for 10 years of support.

Om opened its doors on July 31 in 2010. Since then it has advocated for cannabis-related research and worked with community members and officials to cultivate policy reforms.

Om of Medicine Director of Community Outreach Lisa Conine said that the celebration was a way to mix the center’s community engagement and celebrate its impacts within Ann Arbor.

“So again, we try to educate and really do a lot of amazing work around this issue, but also try to keep people happy and joyful,” said Conine stating that at Om, they say “laughter is the second-best medicine.”

She is proud of what Om has accomplished in the past decade, including its efforts to empower and educate community members and its grassroots advocacy efforts for policy change.

In 2016, the company partnered with the University of Michigan to research the efficacy of cannabis for chronic pain. Published in The Journal of Pain, the study found medical cannabis use was associated with a 64% decrease in opioid use and a 45% increase in quality of life.

“That study alone has really opened a lot of doors for us to sit down with politicians [and] show them the data of what we experience everyday,” said Conine stating that the study added more credibility to the work Om has been doing and helped to further its advocacy work.

Om of Medicine is also a supporter of many Ann Arbor nonprofit organizations and projects including Food Gatherers, the Main Street Area Association, Prison Creative Arts Project, Cancer Support Community of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Medical Cannabis Guild, Ann Arbor Wellness Coalition and the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

Conine said that the business has been able to continue to support organizations with donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Om of Medicine can have 10 guests in its center at one time. It offers curbside pickup services as well as deliver for up to 20 miles around the center.

These are the five July events:

Political Engagement Live Stream

July 7 -- 7 p.m.

Through a virtual event, Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin will discuss a cannabis expungement bill and how individuals can become more politically involved in advocacy. The session will include a Q&A session and will be streamed through Facebook or YouTube.

OIL DAY

July 10 -- All day

Throughout the day, the cannabis provisioning center will offer promotions on its medical and recreation products including buy two, get one deals and discounts.

Yoga in the Park

July 19 -- 10 a.m.

A free “Yoga in the Park” class at West Park will be offered by Lisa Conine to continue Om’s mission of holistic wellness. Participants will do a socially distanced yoga practice and morning meditation.

RSVP to the class by emailing info@omofmedicine.org.

Virtual Concert to Support Last Prisoner Project

July 25 -- 7 p.m.

The live stream concert will benefit the Last Prisoner Project, which raises funds to help individuals who have been imprisoned for cannabis-related offenses.

Hosted by Anton Bassey, the concert will feature local artists Jacob Sigman, Al’ Exist and Sophiyah E. It can be viewed through Facebook and YouTube.

Virtual Comedy Show

July 31 -- 9 p.m.

To mirror the monthly comedy shows Om of Medicine hosted in its lobby prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a live comedy show through Facebook and YouTube.

The show will feature host Shelly Smith and local comedians Jacob Barr, Connor Meade and Ricarlo Winston.

For more information about the events hosted by Om of Medicine, visit https://omofmedicine.org/.

Om of Medicine is at 111 S. Main St.