Ann Arbor YMCA to distribute free produce boxes Thursday, Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Today and Friday, the Ann Arbor YMCA will be at 13 distribution sites this week to supply boxes of produce to those in need.

Continuing the Y’s effort to meet food insecurity needs in the Ann Arbor area, each box contains 25 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables from national, regional and local suppliers whose businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Distribution of the produce boxes will continue through August.

Unless noted at closed, sites are open to the public.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. (closed community site)

Forest Knolls Apartments: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- noon to 1:30 p.m.

Westridge Mobile Home Park: 1515 Ridge Rd., Ypsilanti -- 12:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 South Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (closed community site)

1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m.

Hamilton Crossing: 596 South Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Arbor Meadows: 5229 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday

New Parkridge Apartments: 831 Hilyard Robinson Way, Ypsilanti -- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. (closed community site)

Glencoe Hills Apartments: 2201 Glencoe Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Villas Apartments: 2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti -- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

