Ann Arbor: 9,000 gallons of sewage contained after sewer line breakage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – According to the city of Ann Arbor, a sewage overflow occurred on Friday, July 10, after a 42-inch sanitary sewer line was broken during renovations.

An estimated 9,000 gallons of sanitary sewage left a pipe undergoing renovations by a city contractor.

The sewage was contained in a pit created for the renovations and then re-entered the sanitary system by a newly constructed 30-inch sewer line.

None of the sewage escaped the project site, located at Fuller and Glen Court.

Workers were not injured during the incident.

According to protocol, city staff has notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Find the notification from the city here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!